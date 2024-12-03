Ordering delivery in a snowstorm? Holland business owner's advice to customers

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The weather is about to impact a chunk of West Michigan. There are many people up and down the lakeshore bracing for lake-effect snow.

Port Sheldon saw more than a foot of snow. Downtown Holland is not nearing any of those numbers.

The city's snowmelt has melted what snow has fallen over the weekend and Monday.

FOX 17

The city installed underwater pipes under the road and sidewalks. Once you leave the downtown area, you'll have to watch out for potential snow and ice.

Delivery drivers know that too well. Crust 54, Holland’s deep-dish pizza, relies on Uber Eats and DoorDash for delivery.

Owner Matt Klaus explains they typically get roughly a dozen delivery orders daily. Klaus says that on Monday, they got around a half dozen delivery orders.

He says the last time they had a big storm was five years ago. The pizza shop owner says they see a slight uptick in deliveries when we get a snowstorm.

FOX 17

As snow makes its way into Ottawa County, Klaus has a tip for people getting delivery even if it's not to his spot.

"I mean, you take extra time to go places. Don't get all bent out of shape. If it's 5–10 minutes longer than you thought it would be, just give people some grace. And I mean, if you don't want to go out there to get it, odds are the person bringing it to you is also having a hard time getting it to you," Klaus said.

FOX 17

The owner explains that the pizza joint has made it possible for people to stock up. He says that they have kits with all the ingredients for people to buy in case they don’t want to leave the comfort of their warm homes.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube