Operation Christmas Child drop-off sites open this month

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — More than 4,000 locations will open to collect Operation Christmas Child shoebox gifts for the Samaritan’s Purse Project.

Volunteers are preparing to collect shoebox gifts during National Collection Week from Nov. 14-22, offering a curbside option, a news release said Tuesday.

Operation Christmas Child has been collecting and delivering shoebox gifts – filled with school supplies, hygiene items and toys – to children worldwide since 1993.

The project partners with local churches across the globe to deliver them to children in need.

“In the midst of the pandemic, children around the world need to know that God loves them and there is hope,” said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan’s Purse. “A simple shoebox gift opens the door to share about the true hope that can only be found in Jesus Christ.”

Participants can find the nearest drop-off location and hours of operation here.