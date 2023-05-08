Only 21% of Michigan veterans receive disability benefits; VA hopes to increase distribution

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Disability compensation for veterans is underutilized in the state of Michigan, according to the Department of Veteran Affairs.

In 2021, the VA distributed around $2.6 billion in disability compensation benefits to Michigan veterans, but that's comprised of about 21 percent of veterans in the state.

The VA's most recent data shows that about $128 million is distributed to Kent County veterans.

However, many more who served aren't taking advantage, and some fear there are veterans out there who think they don't deserve it.

"There's a lot of folks that are saying I don't, I don't deserve it, someone else is more deserving than me," explained Health and Welfare Analyst for the Michigan VA, Jonathan Garvey.

Garvey is also a combat veteran.

He explains that disability in the eyes of the VA can apply to mental health conditions, like PTSD, and to physical conditions ranging from arthritis to cancer, as well as respiratory illnesses linked to burn pits, agent orange and other toxic substances.

Payments can range from $165 a month for a 10 percent disability to $4,000 a month for 100 percent disability.

Largely, the available compensation isn't going anywhere.

Out of the 530,000 veterans in Michigan, more than half, 315,000, are not connected to VA disability benefits.

However, those closest to our veterans may be able to help.

"Family members should know, this is something that your spouse, if they were a service member, may qualify for," Garvey added. "Because sometimes, our spouses are our best advocates."

The VA says the most effective way for veterans or survivors to file a claim for any benefits through the VA is to work through an accredited Veteran Service Officer, which is a free service.

To find an office near you, call 1-800-MICH-VET.

