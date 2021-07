BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. — Linda Martinez, 73, is dead after being hit by a car today in Berrien County.

According to the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office Michael Zavoral, 46, was traveling west on Marquette Woods when he hit Martinez.

The area of the crash had no streetlights and was dark according to authorities.

Alcohol is not suspected at this time and the case will be sent to the Berrien County Prosecutors Office.