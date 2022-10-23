One person hurt after shooting close to off-campus housing near GVSU

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP — One person is being treated after a shooting close to off-campus housing near Grand Valley State University.

Deputies on patrol heard multiple gunshots just after 12:30 a.m. near 10452 Lodge in The Alpine Student Living in Allendale Township.

FOX 17

Officials say emergency crews responding to the call witnessed multiple people and vehicles taking off from the scene.

Deputies say one person showed up at the hospital with injuries. The victim is expected to survive.

Investigators have not located any suspects but say there is not an ongoing threat.

If you know anything about the case, you are urged to connect with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department at 1-800-249-0911 or Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT.