One person hurt after crash in Cass County

Cass County Sheriff's Office
One person was hurt after a crash in Porter Township.
Posted at 5:51 AM, May 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-05 05:52:34-04

PORTER, Mich. — One person was hurt after a crash in Cass County, according to the Sheriff's office there.

It happened at around 9:18 p.m. on Saturday. CCSO Was called to investigate a crash near US-12 and Robbins Lake Road in Porter Township. They found that a 36-year-old man from Three Rivers had crossed the center line while going around a curve, hitting a 45-year-old woman from Edwardsburg. She was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

We're told both parties involved in the crash were wearing seat belts, and that neither alcohol nor drugs appear to be a factor in the crash.

