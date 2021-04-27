Watch
One injured in Niles shooting, school placed on lockdown

Niles police
Posted at 4:09 PM, Apr 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-27 16:09:47-04

NILES, Mich. — Police responded to a shooting that occurred in Niles this afternoon, according to the Niles Police Department.

We’re told the shooting, which resulted in the lockdown of nearby Ballard School, took place near Hillcrest and Niles.

Authorities say a male victim of 21 years was found with an apparent gunshot wound to the leg. We’re told the extent of his injuries are not yet known and that he was taken to a hospital.

A vehicle was seen traveling west on Chicago Road after the shooting occurred, according to Niles police.

Authorities say they believe the shooting was not a random act and that the public is not in danger.

