One Injured in La Grange Township crash

One woman was injured after crashing into a tree in La Grange Township.
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Posted at 6:55 AM, Dec 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-16 06:55:02-05

LA GRANGE TWP., Mich — A woman was injured after a crash in La Grange Township.

The Cass County Sheriff's Office says it happened just after 11:45 p.m. on M-62 near Cherry Grove Street in La Grange Township. a 30-year-old woman from Hastings was driving north on M-62 before leaving the road and crashing into a tree. She was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Sheriff's Office says they don't think drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash, which is still being investigated.

