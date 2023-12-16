One Injured in La Grange Township crash

LA GRANGE TWP., Mich — A woman was injured after a crash in La Grange Township.

The Cass County Sheriff's Office says it happened just after 11:45 p.m. on M-62 near Cherry Grove Street in La Grange Township. a 30-year-old woman from Hastings was driving north on M-62 before leaving the road and crashing into a tree. She was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Sheriff's Office says they don't think drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash, which is still being investigated.