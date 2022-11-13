One injured after crash in Cass County

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One man was injured after a crash in Cass County Sunday morning.

Cass County Sheriff's responded to the area of M-60 near Stone Lake Drive in Jefferson Township shortly after 9:15.

Sherrifs say a 50-year-old man from South Bend was driving east on M-60 around 1:00 a.m. Sunday when he lost control and ran off the road,

The man was not able to get out of the car because of his injuries. A passerby found the driver stuck in the car near a ditch.

Fire and medical officials extracted the driver from the car and took him to the fire department before being airlifted to the hospital.

Sheriff's believe weather and road condition were a factor in the crash. Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a factor but the driver was not believed to be wearing a seatbelt.