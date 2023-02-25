One hospitalized following hotel shooting

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Kentwood Police say one man was taken to the hospital following an early morning shooting at a hotel.

The shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. Saturday at the Delta Hotel on 28th Street.

Officers say they were called to a report of a shooting and when they arrived, found a man wounded in his leg.

He's being treated at the hospital and officers don't believe his injuries are life threatening.

Kentwood Police tell Fox 17, there's no threat to the public.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Kentwood Police Department Detective Bureau at 616-656-6604 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.