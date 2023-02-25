Watch Now
One hospitalized following hotel shooting

Posted at 7:22 AM, Feb 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-25 07:45:56-05

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Kentwood Police say one man was taken to the hospital following an early morning shooting at a hotel.

The shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. Saturday at the Delta Hotel on 28th Street.

Officers say they were called to a report of a shooting and when they arrived, found a man wounded in his leg.

He's being treated at the hospital and officers don't believe his injuries are life threatening.

Kentwood Police tell Fox 17, there's no threat to the public.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Kentwood Police Department Detective Bureau at 616-656-6604 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

