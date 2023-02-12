One hospitalized following head on crash

SPARTA, Mich. — Michigan State Police Troopers say they're investigating a crash that closed part of US-131 near Sparta for several hours on Saturday.

Troopers say the crash happened on Southbound US-131 near 14 mile Road in Sparta around 7:30 p.m.

Investigators say the driver of a Kia Soul got onto the freeway from the 14 Mile Road exit ramp and drove in both the northbound and southbound lanes.

A number of other drivers were able to avoid crashing into the car, but the driver hit a Chevrolet pickup truck head on.

Troopers rerouted traffic off at 17 Mile Road.

A 35-year-old woman from Grand Rapids was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. She's in stable condition.

The people inside the pickup truck suffered minor injuries.

Investigators believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

It's unclear if the driver was wearing a seatbelt.