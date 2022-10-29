Watch Now
One hospitalized after stabbing near GVSU

Posted at 7:04 AM, Oct 29, 2022
ALLENDALE, Mich. — Deputies in Ottawa County are investigating what led up to a stabbing at an apartment complex near GVSU.

The stabbing happened around 2:45 at the 48 West Apartments in Allendale.

When deputies got to the scene, they determined the stabbing victim, a 25-year-old man, left the area in a car.

A short time later, Butterworth Hospital contacted the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office about treatment for the man.

Deputies say he's in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.

Crime scene technicians were called to the scene and stayed there for several hours for the investigation.

No arrests have been made in the case.

Ottawa County Deputies are investigating the incident, but say there is no threat to the public.

If you have any information on this incident, please call the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office or Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT (745368)

