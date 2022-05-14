One hospitalized after early morning shooting in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — One person was hospitalized early Saturday morning after being shot in the back in Kalamzoo.

The shooting happened around 1:40 near Florence Street and Burnell Avenue on the city's northside.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said when officers arrived on scene, they found a 52-year-old Kalamazoo resident who was shot once in the back. The person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers said the suspect got away before they arrived and is described as a male with a black mask, a Nike jacket with the Nike symbol on the left shoulder, gray jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with any information on the shooting is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety or Silent Observer.