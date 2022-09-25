One hospitalized after car drives off bridge

TROWBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Allegan County Deputies are investigating what led up to a crash that sent a driver over a bridge.

Dputies said the incident happened shortly after 6:15 Saturday night on Bridge Road near Primrose Place in Trowbridge Township.

Deputies arrived on scene and found an SUV on a river bank.

The driver of the SUV was still inside the car and was found unconscious. Rescue Personnel extricated the driver from the car.

The driver was taken to the hospital for treatment a short time later and is listed in serious condition.

Investigators believe the SUV was heading southbound on Bridge Road and hit the guard rail along the bridge. The SUV then traveled along the railing, went over the bridge and onto the embankment.

Deputies believe speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.

Bridge Road between Primrose and 110th Avenue will be closed for further repair.