Man hospitalized after box truck and semi collide on I-196

ZEELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man is in the hospital after a box truck and a semi collided on I-196 near Zeeland.

It happened just before 11 p.m. Friday on eastbound I-196 near Byron Road.

Deputies say the driver of a box truck sideswiped a semi causing both vehicles to leave the road. The box truck overturned.

Deputies say the box truck driver, a 54-year-old Mount Prospect, Illinois man, went to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The semi driver, a 43-year-old Ada man, wasn’t hurt.

Deputies say the box truck driver had a medical issue prior to the crash.

The highway was shutdown for about 30 minutes. It has since reopened.

