One dead following crash in Ionia Co.

One person is dead and another was hospitalized after a crash in Lyons Township, according to the Ionia County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say the crash happened late Friday afternoon around 5:15 on South Hubbardston Road near Parks Road.

Investigators say a man was driving southbound when he lost control of his car and crossed the center line. He crashed into another car traveling in the other direction.

The man was trapped in his car and had to be extricated.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition where he later died.

Four men were in the car that were hit, they only received minor injuries and were released on scene,