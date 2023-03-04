One dead following Tallmadge Township crash

TALLMADGE TWP. MICH. — Ottawa County Sheriff's say a 61-year-old man died in a car crash late Friday night.

The crash happened around 11:50 p.m. on Fennessy Drive near 4th Avenue in Tallmadge Township, according to deputies.

The car involved was found on its side and in the woods on the north side of the street, after hitting a number of trees.

Deputies tell Fox 17, the driver was found pinned in the car. First responders found th driver dead thanks to the injuries during the crash.

Fennessy Drive between 8th and 2nd avenue were closed for about three hours.

