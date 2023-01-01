One dead following Cass County crash

LAGRANGE TWP, mich. — Cass County Deputies are investigating a crash that left one person dead.

Deputies say the crash happened just after 8:30 p.m. Saturday on Dailey Road near Pokagon Highway in Lagrange Township.

Investigators say a 57-year-old man stopped his car halfway onto the shoulder and halfway in the southbound lane when another car coming from the southbound directiohit the stopped car.

The man who stopped his car was strapping an appliance to the top of it. Another man was helping him when the crash happened.

The 57-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.