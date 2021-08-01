Watch
One dead after shooting at Quick Way Party Store

Posted at 6:33 PM, Aug 01, 2021
BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One man is dead and another hospitalized after a shooting at the Quick Way Party Store located on 105 S. Fair.

Officers from the Benton Township Police Department arrived to find one male with multiple gun shot wounds. The man was transported to the hospital but was pronounced dead shortly after his arrival.

Another man was found with a single gunshot wound to his right bicep. After being transported to Spectrum Health he was treated and released.

Upon reviewing footage of the incident officers found a black Chevy Sedan driving south on S. Fair. Further review of the footage found three black males shooting from the car in the direction of the building.

The footage shows that several people witnessed the incident, none of whom are willing to make a statement to the police about what they saw.

Those with information are urged to contact the Benton TOWNSHIP Police Department at (269) 925-1135 or Crime Stoppers at (574) 288-STOP.

