One dead after car crashes into tree

Posted at 8:37 AM, Sep 05, 2021
WHITE RIVER TWP, Mich. — One man is dead after a car crashed into a tree in Muskegon County.

The crash happened just before 1:15 Sunday morning in the area of Indian Bay Road & Anderson Road in White River Township.

The vehicle was traveling northbound on Indian Bay Road when it left the road and crashed into a large tree. Some witnesses heard a large bang that shook their houses.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

It's not clear what caused the crash but the man was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. The crash remains under investigation.

