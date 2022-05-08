Watch
One dead after car crash in Berrien County

Posted at 9:49 AM, May 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-08 09:49:45-04

ROYALTON TWP, Mich. — A woman is dead after being hit by a car in Berrien County Saturday night.

The crash happened just after 10:30 on M-139 in Royalton Township.

The Berrien County Sheriff's Office said the woman was trying to cross the road in a wheelchair when she was hit by a car heading southbound.

Deputies and medics arrived on scene and performed first aid to the woman. She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation. The driver remained on the scene as is cooperating with police.

