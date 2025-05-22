"One Big Beautiful Bill" draws concerns from Michiganders

GRAND RAPIDS..MICH — Advocates in West Michigan gathered to discuss the potential impact of proposed changes to Medicaid under the bill recently passed by the U.S. House of Representatives.

"We've been reaching out to our congress people, both sides of the aisle, as we always have. We want to work on reform. This bill right now does not look like reform," said David Bulkowski, Executive Director of Disability Advocates of Kent County.

The bill, if passed by the Senate, could result in significant changes to Medicaid. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services estimates the federal cuts proposed in the bill could lead to approximately 30% of Medicaid beneficiaries in the state losing health care coverage, a $1.1 billion annual loss to the state's budget. The bill could also result in a $2.3 billion decrease in payments to Michigan hospitals and up to $325 million less in payments to Michigan nursing homes.

"To go to the doctor, it's like, oh I'm sorry, you can't, we can't see you today because your Medicaid is no longer active. And then what do you do? You miss a diagnosis?" Bulkowski said.

Scott Becker, a 59-year-old Medicaid beneficiary born with a brittle bone condition, has suffered with 500 fractured throughout his life and has had to have around 100 surgeries. He voiced concerns about the potential impact on himself and others.

"No one person is immune to illness. I mean, you could walk across the street, get hit by a car," Becker said.

He says if he is unable to receive his medications due to the lack of Medicaid funding, "I'll end up getting sick, possibly having to rely on family and friends for financial support to pay for medications, possibly even having to move into a home."

Jennie Knight, a concerned mother, shared her worries about the impact on her working daughter who suffers from mental disorders including Schizophrenia. The private insurance does not cover the costs that Medicaid does, and Knight said her daughter "is so afraid of losing that Medicaid, because she knows that's what's keeping her alive." Knight's daughter has been hospitalized many times after attempting suicide. She emphasized the importance of mental issues and says people who are on Medicaid are not lazy.

Jennie and her daughter have been looking into moving outside of the Country so her daughter is able to receive the care that she needs.

The "One Big Beautiful Bill," has been passed by the House but still needs to go through the Senate.

