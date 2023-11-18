Olympian athlete, NBA coach donates size 17 shoes to West Michigan sophomore

MONTAGUE, Mich. — A Muskegon County coach is making a difference for one of his players. His JV basketball player has trouble finding shoes because the sophomore needs a size 17.

Montague Wildcat Lex Hanson hits the hardwood, towering over many of his teammates.

"I'm supposed to be like over seven foot," Hanson added.

With height like that comes big feet for the 15-year-old.

"I have size 17 and like every half a year, I go up a size," Hanson said.

He explains that last year, he was in a size 15.

"It's hard to find shoes because I'm wear size 17. So it's just I have a bunch of crappy shoes, cheap ones. Then Mr. Thaler got me some pretty cool ones," Hanson said.

Montague Basketball Coach Nick Thaler says Hanson has a lot of potential.

"He's putting a lot of time and effort in developing his body and kind of growing into it as he's gotten older," the coach said.

Thaler saw the shoes Hanson was playing in, which looked on its last leg.

"He wears size 17 shoes. It's difficult to find that size a shoe. And you know, some of us financially just aren't equipped for a purchase like that, because basketball shoes are expensive," Thaler said.

So, he reached out on social media for some help. Former Olympian and current NBA Coach Shane Lawal sent him this Nike Kobe 5 Protro Bruce Lee shoes. Thaler adds the pair originally belonged to Sacramento Kings and NBA All-Star Domantas Sabonis'.

"I just wasn't expecting it. So I was just kind of dumbfounded,' Hanson said.

So much so that he only wants to wear them on game days.

"I didn't know what to think. Like, he's just been so great and nice. And he's a great coach. Like the best coach you can ask for, probably," Hanson said.

"I'm just really appreciative of another coach looking out for another student-athlete," Thaler said. "It's incredible to see people actually caring for one another."

Hanson's first game with his brand-new pair of shoes is on November 28.

