Ohio man hospitalized after Cass Co. rollover crash

WAYNE TOWSHIP, Mich. — An Ohio man was hospitalized following a rollover crash in Wayne Township Wednesday night.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says the crash took place near Gage Street on Rudy Road before 11:30 p.m.

We’re told the 38-year-old driver was headed north when he lost control of his truck, rolling over a handful of times.

Deputies say he was taken an Indiana hospital to be treated for undisclosed injuries.

Speed and alcohol are suspected factors in the crash, which is currently under investigation.

