Oceana County woman wins $1.18M playing Slots Fast Cash

LANSING, Mich. — A woman from Oceana County won more than $1 million from a Slots Fast Cash jackpot!

The Michigan Lottery tells us the 55-year-old netted $1.18 million with a ticket purchased from the Wesco gas station on First Street.

“I usually play a few of the different Fast Cash games and decided on Jackpot Slots while I was at the gas station one day,’” the winner says. “I looked the ticket over when I got in my car and couldn’t believe it when I saw I’d won the jackpot. I still can’t believe this is happening!”

We’re told she plans to hold on to the winnings in the interest of living “worry-free.”

The lottery says Fast Cash players won more than $54 million last year.

