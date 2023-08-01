'Not a fix': No-fault families continue to push for change after MI Supreme Court ruling

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — Families impacted by the Michigan Supreme Court’s ruling on Monday are hopeful by the decision, but want state lawmakers to address other issues caused by the legislation.

READ MORE: MI Supreme Court affirms Court of Appeals decision on no-fault auto reform

“Even though we've had this decision some of the support services that you need are gone, so it's great news, but it's not a fix,” said Wesley Bush. “It hasn't been a fix because there's just been too much damage done to the system.”

Bush’s daughter, Angela Knight, was catastrophically injured in a car crash in Muskegon County in 1995.

Insurance paid for her caregivers for more than two decades, but under the reformed law, the Legislature capped reimbursement for in-home providers to 55 percent of what it previously billed and limited family care to 56 hours per week.

As a result, many companies can no longer afford to tend to their clients.

“You always have these bills that are not being paid by the insurance companies, they just don’t,” said Cheryl Bush, Angie’s mom. “Local companies… aren’t getting paid right.”

Cheryl and Wesley say despite a pay cut, Angie’s nurse stayed because she felt “morally obligated,” but some of their friends ended up in a much more difficult situation. They hope the decision from the state’s highest court changes that.

“They lost their homes,” said Wesley. “They've lost vehicles.”

Cheryl added, “We’re retired. We don't have a pension, but we just pinch pennies.”

The Cedar Springs couple notes though that they want those in Lansing to repeal the reformed law since it still applies to anyone hurt after it went into effect. They say only then will they feel better about the future.

“We were happy and sad at the same time,” said Cheryl.

