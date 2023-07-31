MI Supreme Court affirms Court of Appeals decision on no-fault auto reform

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Supreme Court issued an opinion Monday with major implications for thousands of catastrophically injured auto crash survivors who have been struggling to get certain medical services covered since changes to the State’s no-fault insurance law in 2019.

The court affirmed a previous decision made by the Michigan Court of Appeals.

This decision means that the restrictions put in place as part of Michigan no-fault auto reform law cannot apply to crash survivors who bought policies and were injured before the new law took effect.

Friday’s opinion comes in a case brought by crash survivors Ellen Andary of East Lansing, Philip Krueger of Ann Arbor, and the Eisenhower Center, a brain injury rehabilitation clinic, against USAA Casualty Insurance.

The case questioned how Michigan’s no-fault auto reform law is meant to be applied, specifically in regards to crash survivors who purchased policies and were injured before the new law took effect.

Under the new law, which took effect on July 2, 2021, any medical service not already covered under our federal Medicare law, which includes in-home caregivers and transportation to medical services, will now only be reimbursed by insurance companies at 55% of what they were back in 2019. The law also caps the number of hours that family members can provide care to just 56 hours a week.

The Michigan Court of Appeals previously decided in August of last year that the changes to the law should not apply retroactively to people who purchased policies and were injured prior to the law being signed in 2019.

That decision was appealed to the MI Supreme Court.

Impact of Changes to No-Fault Law

According to CPAN, a group focused on preserving our previous no-fault auto system, there have been at least eight people who have died since the changes went into effect because of losing access to some care.

There are roughly 18,000 Michiganders currently receiving medical benefits from their auto no-fault policies.

A report released at the beginning of August 2022, conducted by the Michigan Public Health and commissioned by the Brain Injury Association of Michigan, found that 6,857 crash survivors have been discharged from local care providers, and 4,082 health care workers have lost their jobs.

They found that 10 care companies have had to close their doors completely since the changes took effect, while 14 more companies expect to close in the next 12 months.

