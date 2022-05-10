Norton Shores Police Department honors Officer Jonathan Ginka on fifth anniversary of his death

NORTON SHORES, Mich. — The Norton Shores Police Department came together to honor the memory of Officer Jonathan Ginka. Tuesday, May 10 was the fifth anniversary of Officer Ginka’s death.

The officers planted flowers in his honor. Ginka’s family also planted flowers.

Ginka died in a car crash in 2017 at the age of 34. He was driving south on Henry Street south of Ross Road at about 2:30 a.m. His cruiser then went to the left of the road and struck a tree. Ginka later died at the hospital from his injuries.

Ginka was married and had two children. He had worked for the North Shores Police Department for 10 years. “He was a highly decorated veteran, and will truly be missed,” Norton Shores Police Chief Jon Gale said during a press conference in 2017.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube