Nonprofit announces Toy Express program benefiting families of first responders

HOLLAND/ZEELAND, Mich. — First Responders Children’s Foundation has partnered with Shields of Hope to deliver toys to families of first responders in Muskegon and Ottawa counties.

The foundation tells us it has broadened its outreach to families of those who died while on duty following an increase in deaths in 2021, adding the Toy Express program is going strong despite issues with the supply chain.

“First Responders and their families have endured significant hardships this year, and the social and emotional impact it’s had on them is immeasurable,” says First Responders Children’s Foundation President Jillian Crane. “Keeping that top of mind has strengthened our commitment to delivering toys and joy this Christmas.”

We’re told the program benefited 102 agencies across 346 American cities in 2020, with this year’s impact projected to double.

“Any individual or business can join us in that commitment by texting TOY to 24365,” adds Crane.

