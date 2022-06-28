HOLLAND, Mich. — “Opportunity Thrive” has been around since 2017. Their goal is to help teachers who are passionate about the profession stay in it, despite what’s going on around the world.

Angela Gonzalez-Urbina teaches Spanish at Holland Language Academy. It's her job and passion.

“To me it sounds like a song, and when I'm talking to them, it's really pretty to hear,” said Gonzalez-Urbina. But the profession she loves so much has changed over the years; from making adjustments and teaching virtually due to the pandemic, to the increase in school shootings.

She says she was translating at a high school graduation when she heard about the tragedy at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas.

“It was very hard to translate that, but then I went home and just cried it out and allowed myself that time to just release what I was feeling,” said Gonzalez-Urbina.

The day after the shootings when she heard one of the classroom alarms go off, she tensed up unsure if it was a real lockdown or just a drill.

Angela took a survey offered to educators by a non-profit organization called “Opportunity Thrive” and didn't think much would come of it. But to her surprise she found out she had anxiety.

"Supporting them so that they want to stay in the profession, but not just stay, but remain passionate and committed to the mission and purpose of education,” said Rebekah Schipper, executive director of Opportunity Thrive.

She says the organization focuses on the social, emotional, and physical well being of teachers with the help of 45 coaches and three tiers of intervention.

The tier one level involves group training within schools and building skills of resilience.

Tier two dives deeper into staff culture and understanding staff barriers.

Tier three is interacting with teachers in need of extra support.

“They are worthy of being cared for; so many of our educators they're so used to giving and giving and giving,” said Schipper. “It's part of the reason why they went into the occupation in the first place, they're just giving people.”

But as the saying goes, you can't pour from an empty cup.

“Being able to walk alongside them in that way to support them so that they can stay in the occupation… it feels like just really important and meaningful work for us,” said Schipper.

It's an opportunity that's been life changing for Angela. She believes being one text or call away from her mentor at Opportunity Thrive will help her get through summer.

"I could randomly text my mentor and say, 'hey, it's not working out I need to talk to you,'” explained Gonzalez-Urbina. “She would give me words of encouragement and say, 'you can do this and you've done it before.'”

If you'd like to learn more about services at Opportunity Thrive, click here.

