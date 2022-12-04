NoChe hosts fifth annual holiday market in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — We’re just a few weeks away from Christmas and holiday shopping is in full swing. Saturday, people in Grand Rapids got a chance to shop local and purchase some unique gifts to put under the tree.

Five years ago, Naomi Johnson had a vision. She noticed there weren’t any markets for small businesses and wanted to give people an opportunity to share what they do in person, not just online. She made that vision a reality with her own specially curated Christmas market, called NohChe.

Saturday, 40 vendors and shoppers filled Eastern Kille's Distillery to shop for unique gifts they won’t find in big stores.

“It is all local artists, vendors, small businesses and a huge variety of vendors,” said Naomi Johnson. “We have candles, we have clothing, we have vintage items, we have drink mixers,” explained Johnson.

Vendors included Jessica Fields, owner of Ever Love Jewelry. She’s attended holiday markets hosted by Johnson in the past.

“I own Ever Love Jewelry Co., it's a handmade dainty gold-filled sterling silver jewelry,” explained Fields.

Mari Beth Kamstra is the owner of Maranelle. This was her second year attending the holiday market.

“We do, we have pillows and other fabric-made home goods, it's all handmade locally by us,” said Kamstra.

Linsey Jones and her sister also came out to showcase their candles. They're the owners of Lima.

“We're a women-owned, sister-owned company here in Grand Rapids and where we make 100% soy wax candles,” said Jones. “It's a very clean burning candle, but also burns for a really long time.”

They’re just a few of the many vendors that came out. Leaving shoppers with no shortage of gifts for Christmas day

“It allows us all to come together and see things that maybe we wouldn't come across in our own daily walks of life,” said Johnson. “Being able to shop local is super important and helps our community thrive.”

This was NohChe’s fifth annual holiday market.

