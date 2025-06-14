"‘No Kings’ rally in Grand Rapids draws thousands to protest Trump administration

The 'No King' movement is a nationwide effort against the Trump administration.

Movimento Cosecha, Palestine Solidarity GR, Indivisible of greater Grand Rapids were on scene

GRPD reports 'No arrest, or major issues' happened

The rallies were held at Ah Nab Awen Park & Rosa Parks Circle



In downtown Grand Rapids on Saturday, two "No Kings" rallies took place, drawing thousands of participants,all united in their message against the Trump administration, particularly regarding immigration policies.

The rallys were hosted by Indivisble of greater Grand Rapids. With politicians, human rights groups, and average citizens in attendance.

Chants of "No Kings" echoed through the streets, with attendees hailing from as far as Georgia, as they expressed their opposition to the notion of monarchy and their support for democratic principles.

WXMI No Kings, is a nationwide movement against the Trump administration that has now found its way to Grand Rapids.

The first rally took place Saturday morning at Ah Nab Awen park, drawing in many from across the area.

Becky Palmer of Indivisible of Greater Grand Rapids described the movement as a shared struggle, saying, "They're here representing we're all in the same storm, this political storm, but everybody's in a different boat, and if their boat is a little flimsy and not gonna hold it, we're here to help them."

The second rally kicked off just after noon, at Rosa Parks Circle, where many from the first rally came to support the cause.

WXMI Monroe avenue was filled with hundreds of protesters after the rally's disbanded

The rallies proceeded without any arrests, according to Grand Rapids Police Department, as part of a nationwide protest against President Trump's immigration stance.

Mexican American attendee Joe Julian the second shared his personal connection, stating, "My grandfather, he came from Mexico. If it wasn't for him making the sacrifices, sacrificing everything, to come here for his future kids, his future generations, I wouldn't be here to help speak."

WXMI Attendees came to rally against Trumps treatment of immigrants since taking over. Specifically ICE agents arresting undocumented people.

Movimento Cosecha Grand Rapids leaders highlighted concerns over ICE agents detaining undocumented individuals. Gema Lowe commented, "We are people that come here for an American dream, for a better future, like anybody else came before us, and then we here with that so resistant that our families stop being separated and terrorized so that we can be oppressed."

WXMI Protesters crossing a bridge in Grand Rapids, going to the site of a second rally.

Others, like Dori Sasso and Fred Elias, who do not have Hispanic heritage, also joined the cause.

Dori voiced her concern, saying, "People are losing their jobs. They're grabbing every Mexican, not the ones that are criminals. They're grabbing young girls, they're mistreating them. It just this is not the America we know."

Meanwhile, Fred expressed his frustration with the current administration, stating, "I was in Vietnam, okay? Something that we can hope and I, and all of you, I'm a true patriot, okay? And I believe respect for the President. I can't find it. I can't find it."

The rallies aim to inspire change, with participants eager to make their voices heard and advocate for the values they believe their country truly represents.

