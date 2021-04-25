No injuries, structure damage, reported in Northeast Michigan wildfire

IOSCO COUNTY, Mich. — No injuries or structure damage was reported from the Brittle Fire that started on Friday, according to United States Forest Service (USFS).

The controlled burn ballooned into a wildfire on Friday night at the Huron Shores Ranger District of the Huron-Manistee National Forests in Iosco County.

According to a USFS spokesperson, the fire is currently at 5,600 acres. Current fire containment is now at 40%, with an estimated full containment date of April 30, 2021. '

The fire is no longer actively spreading.

The public is asked to remain away from closed areas, to allow the firefighters, engines, helicopters, and other equipment to work safely.

All evacuation warnings for residences within and close to the fire area have been lifted.

The Huron-Manistee National Forests urges members of the public not to fly “Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS)” or drones over or near the Brittle Fire area, as these unauthorized drone flights pose serious risks to firefighters, public safety and the effectiveness of wildfire suppression operations.