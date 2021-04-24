Watch
Controlled burn in northeast Michigan balloons into wildfire

Craig McClarren
Posted at 8:42 PM, Apr 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-23 20:47:52-04

IOSCO COUNTY, Mich. — A controlled burn operation in Iosco County has burned out of control, according to Michigan State Police.

It has since been declared a wildfire, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

MSP says the wildfire is only 20 to 30 percent contained and that dozens of residents have been evacuated.

Iosco County fire by Craig McClarren

The U.S. Forest Service explains that while immediate response was made, the wildfire has grown to more than 6,000 acres in size.

We’re told further evacuations are taking place in Sid Town as well as the Wilber power line area.

