No injuries in wrong way crash on US-31

Posted at 9:32 AM, Apr 02, 2023
SPRING LAKE, Mich. — No injuries were reported after a wrong-way crash on US-31 near Grand Haven that shut down parts of the freeway for several hours.

Ottawa County Deputies say the crash happened early Sunday morning around 3:40 on US-31 over the Grand Haven Drawbridge.

Grand Haven Public Safety Officers noticed the vehicle, driven by a 28-year-old Norton Shores woman, heading northbound in the southbound lanes of Beacon Boulevard.

A deputy in a marked police car drove into the center median of Northbound US-31 to try and get the driver to stop.

The driver veered into the cruiser and crashed into it.

No one was injured in the crash.

The driver was arrested and faces charges related to the incident.

The crash remains under investigation.

If you have any information on the incident, you're asked to contact the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office or Silent Observer at 877-887-4536.

