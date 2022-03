GRAND JUNCTION, Mich. — A Grand Junction family is safe after an early morning house fire.

South Haven Emergency Service Crews were called to a home on Baseline Road at 4:25 Sunday morning.

When Emergency Crews arrived, the fire had spread to the walls and roof.

The family was able to evacuate the house without incident. The cat and dog were found safe.

The Red Cross was also called to the house to help the family.