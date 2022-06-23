Nitro Circus' 'Good, Bad & Rad' tour coming to LMCU Ballpark September 1

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Nitro Circus has announced that the Good, Bad & Rad tour will be coming to Grand Rapids. The show will be held on September 1 at LMCU Ballpark.

The show features daredevil athletes who risk their lives pushing the limits. It will include the ASHOC Fun Box, in which athletes attempt to jump up 30-feet onto a platform that is suspended mid-air. It will also include pit bike jousting on compact dirtbikes.

Good, Bad & Rad will feature Ryan “R-Willy” Williams and Aaron “Wheelz” Fotheringham. The two previously appeared in NBC’s America’s Got Talent: Extreme, a spinoff of America’s Got Talent. The series premiered earlier this year in February. “I’m so excited to hit the road with this insane new show!” said Williams. “The production team have really outdone themselves this time – Good, Bad & Rad definitely brings the crazy like only Nitro Circus can. We have some sick surprises in store for our North American fans, and to get ready: I’ve been working hard at R Willy Land cooking up some huge new tricks.”

The show will also include stunt master Dusty Wygle, BMX athlete Kurtis Downs, BMX pro Todd Meyn, and rider Josh Roberts.

The Good, Bad & Rad tour will be coming to Grand Rapids on September 1. Tickets will be available to purchase on Thursday, June 30 at 10 a.m. They will be available to purchase on Nitro Circus’ website.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube