Niles woman dies in Berrien County crash

NILES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Niles woman has died following a crash in Berrien County Friday afternoon.

The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened on Old US-31 in Niles Township. The 20-year-old driver from Niles tried to pass another car when she lost control of the vehicle and overturned before striking a tree, according to eyewitness reports.

Deputies say they found her trapped inside her vehicle, which was pinned to the tree. We’re told attempts were made to revive her but were unsuccessful. She was later pronounced dead, authorities say.

The driver’s passenger, described as an 18-year-old man from Berrien Springs, was ejected during the crash and sustained life-threatening injuries, deputies explain. We’re told he was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The crash is currently under investigation. Drugs and alcohol are not likely factors in the crash, according to the sheriff’s office.

