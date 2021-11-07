Niles man extricated from vehicle after Howard Township crash

HOWARD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash in Howard Township late Friday night.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened close to the intersection on M-51 and Warren Road.

We’re told a 20-year-old Niles man had been driving south on M-51 when the vehicle exited the road and hit a guard rail before flipping onto its side.

The Howard Township Fire Department arrived to extricate the driver from the vehicle before he was taken to Lakeland Niles Hospital, authorities say. The extent of the man’s injuries are not currently known.

Deputies say alcohol is a suspected factor in the crash.

