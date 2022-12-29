Niles man dies after hitting tree in Milton Township

MILTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A motorist has died after a crash in Cass County Wednesday night.

Michigan State Police (MSP) says the crash happened before 8 p.m. near Bertrand Street and Batchelor Drive.

We’re told a 65-year-old man from Niles drove east on Bertrand Street in a Toyota SUV when he lost control and hit a tree.

MSP says he was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

It’s not currently known if alcohol played a role in the crash, but authorities tell us the man did not wear a seatbelt.

The crash is currently under investigation.

