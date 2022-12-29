Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Niles man dies after hitting tree in Milton Township

MSP 04172021
Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 17
MSP 04172021
Posted at 10:14 AM, Dec 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-29 10:14:32-05

MILTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A motorist has died after a crash in Cass County Wednesday night.

Michigan State Police (MSP) says the crash happened before 8 p.m. near Bertrand Street and Batchelor Drive.

We’re told a 65-year-old man from Niles drove east on Bertrand Street in a Toyota SUV when he lost control and hit a tree.

MSP says he was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

It’s not currently known if alcohol played a role in the crash, but authorities tell us the man did not wear a seatbelt.

The crash is currently under investigation.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Right_Rail_Promo_Unfiltered_960x720.png

FOX 17 Unfiltered