Niles man dies after hitting tree in Milton Township

MILTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A motorist has died after a crash in Cass County Wednesday night.
Michigan State Police (MSP) says the crash happened before 8 p.m. near Bertrand Street and Batchelor Drive.
We’re told a 65-year-old man from Niles drove east on Bertrand Street in a Toyota SUV when he lost control and hit a tree.
MSP says he was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
It’s not currently known if alcohol played a role in the crash, but authorities tell us the man did not wear a seatbelt.
The crash is currently under investigation.