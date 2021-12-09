Niles man charged for allegedly embezzling $6,000 from Thomas Stadium

NILES, Mich. — A Niles man has been charged for allegedly embezzling $6,000 from Thomas Stadium.

The Niles Police Department says 24-year-old Dakota Jackson filed a police report on Sept. 10 claiming that nearly $6,000 was stolen from his car. We're told Jackson was responsible for managing the stadium’s money.

Police were informed several days afterward that the stadium’s money had gone missing, leading to an investigation regarding possible embezzlement, authorities say.

Following the execution of a search warrant and an interview with Jackson, police say a felony warrant was issued to Jackson.

Jackson was reportedly arraigned on Wednesday facing charges related to the embezzled funds and for allegedly filing a false police report.

