NFC Championship: Your complete guide from Lions fan living in 'enemy territory'

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For the first time in this year's NFL playoffs, the Lions are going to enemy territory as the visiting team against the San Francisco 49ers.

One native Michigander and Detroit Lions fan, who has made the San Francisco area his home, has created a guide for any Lions fans going behind enemy lines.

Kevin Lao moved to the Bay Area in 2018, but was born and raised in Detroit as a Lions fan. In fact, if ever there was a die-hard, Lao is it. He went to every home game in 2008, the year they went 0-16.

So now he's making the most of the Lions run this year, coming off the win in the divisional round.

"As soon as the final seconds ticked off, my wife pulled up her her laptop, and she was like, 'cancel the baby moon. We're going to the game,'" he relayed. "And so this is it."

This is big for him and he knows it's big for any other Lions fans making the trip to California for the NFC championship game.

"Monday morning I was like, 'alright, well, if people are flying in, let me just put together some breakfast recommendations,' and I posted it on my Facebook," he said.

It blew up from there.

He added, "Well, let me just go all-in like Dan Campbell would on fourth and goal, and just {added} lunch and dinner bar recommendations and other things."

The other things included reminding fans this is a business trip with work to do on Sunday. Also, that Levi's Stadium isn't actually in San Francisco (it's in Santa Clara).

"People have told me they printed it out," Lao shared. "And they were using it on a plane."

The document is full of his favorite breakfast, lunch, and dinner spots which include recommendations for a flare from home with Slice of Homage.

"Which is a Detroit style pizza," he explained. "It's not like Jets or Buddies, but it's pretty close."

There's a guide to how to refer to "The City." Apparently you're not supposed to call it "San Fran."

There's also a weather forecast for anyone forgetting the climate is much different there.

For when the Lions win, while he wants there to be big celebrations, he — his wife actually — has a recommendation.

"My wife has lovingly reminded me that we are visitors here," he said. "And so let's be respectful. We are guests of the organization, the venue, and so it's important for us to realize that."

The game kicks off around 6:30 p.m. Sunday — 3:30 p.m. on the west coast.

Here's a link to the guide shared by Lao.

