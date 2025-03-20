NEW WHEELS: Girl receives wheelchair accessible van from Lori's Voice

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Thanks to a life-changing gift from Lori's Voice, 11-year-old Vivian Gray has a new set of wheels.

The Ottawa County-based non profit gave away a new wheelchair accessible van to the West Bloomfield girl and her parents Thursday at Clock Mobility in Grand Rapids.

Vivian has brain cancer and cerebral palsy, along with visual and hearing impairments.

For Vivian, the van means independence-- and convenience for her family as they continue to deal with challenges as she grows.

This gift of a fully equipped vehicle is a continuation of the program started in 2021 to provide free vans to families of children with special needs.

Founded in 2011 , Lori’s Voice has helped hundreds of families cover the cost of specialized medical equipment, vehicles, therapies, home renovations and many more costs typically not covered by insurance. The organization has provided financial assistance in excess of three million dollars since its inception and served over 700 children.

Learn more about Lori's Voice on the nonprofit's website.

