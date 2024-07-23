New study says Grand Rapids drivers are losing $2297 driving on area roads

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Besides the weather, Michiganders loved to complain about the roads, and there may be some truth to that. A new study says Michigan roads are costing drivers thousands each year.

“Some of them are rough, some are alright, could be better.” Said Matthew Berzley.

When it comes to our roads everyone has an opinion

“They are horrible, don’t let me start.” Said Rudy Castaneda

One study says despite recent spending increases the state is still falling behind in repairs.

“Unfortunately, what we've seen since then, in 2022, and 2023, we've seen a 43% increase in inflation in the cost of highway construction of repairs.” Said TRIP Director of Policy Rocky Moretti.

According to trip, a national transportation research nonprofit, says Michigan is facing an almost 4billion dollar funding gap in what is needed to keep up with our crumbling roads.

Moretti says, “ The report found that 38% of major roadways in the Grand Rapids area are rated in poor condition and another 17% are rated in mediocre condition.”

The study says, on average, those road conditions are costing Grand Rapids area motorists nearly $2300 per year extra in vehicle operating costs.

Rob Coppersmith from, Michigan Infrastructure and Transportation Association, says “Governor has been doing a great job with their bonding program and the federal dollars that we've been getting, but those dry up shortly. And then then we'll be on a slippery slope back to the path that we started on. And so, it's critical that we do find these long-term funding solutions to keep us going forward”.

Area drivers are seeing what bad roads can do.

Rudy Castaneda says, “In car damage, oh yea, yep, in wheel bearings you name it, they are tearing it up, they are knocking the whole underbody off it.”

Matthew Berzley says, “The roads have been pretty bad for decades now, and it seems like they are getting a little bit better but not too good.”

The study also says if road maintenance is delayed, road repairs will be much higher in the future.

