New spa to open at JW Marriott in downtown Grand Rapids on June 23

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — AHC Hospitality has announced that Seraphina, a new spa experience at the JW Marriott in downtown Grand Rapids, will open on June 23.

Seraphina plans to offer natural, thoughtful, holistic care in a modern setting. It will offer body treatments, facials, massages, bridal services, hair removal, nail services, and eyelash extensions. The spa’s natural treatments will include a seaweed wrap, an exfoliating salt scrub, warm bamboo massages, cupping, reflexology, and extensive customed facial treatments.

The spa will be opened Monday-Wednesday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Thursday-Saturday from 11 a.m.-7 p.m., and Sunday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

“Seraphina will be a calming respite from the stresses of everyday for guests and Grand Rapids area locals,” said Caitlin McClelland, spa director at the JW Marriott Grand Rapids and Amway Grand Plaza Hotel. “With new treatments, updated amenities and the hotel’s brand-new Wellness Floor, spa-goers will leave feeling refreshed and restored in mind, body and soul.”

“Wellness is a center pillar of the JW Marriott brand,” said Norina Cadili, general manager of the JW Marriott Grand Rapids. “As people focus on physical and mental wellness more than ever, the JW Marriott Grand Rapids’ new Wellness Floor provides a thoughtfully-curated experience that allows guests to breathe deeply and exhale slowly from the moment they enter.”

