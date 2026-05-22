SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Lifeguards-in-training spent Thursday in South Haven preparing for their first season patrolling the waters.

The eight candidates participated in drills and testing exercises ahead of the program's launch on Memorial Day.

It follows years of calls from neighbors to bring lifeguards back to the beach. South Haven has not had lifeguards since the early 2000s.

WATCH: New South Haven lifeguards-in-training prepare for first day of patrol

New South Haven lifeguards-in-training prepare for first day of patrol

In April, the city formally introduced its new chief lifeguard and beach safety manager, and the city council approved more than $1 million in related funding.

Chief Lifeguard and Beach Safety Manager David Figueredo said the trainees have been preparing for weeks.

"I'm super excited to launch this on South Beach," Figueredo said. "Our guards have been working very hard, training for two weeks in the cold. We've really put them through the wringer for lack of a better term, but they've come every day ready to go, smiling faces, willing to learn."

Starting Monday, lifeguards will be on watch along the South Beach shoreline from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.

A second phase is in the works to expand coverage to North Beach by 2028.

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