SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — For years, neighbors have called for lifeguards on the beach in South Haven.

Now — it's becoming a reality.

Monday night, the city's new Chief Lifeguard was formally introduced, and the council approved more than a million dollars in related funding.

FOX 17 David Figueredo began working for the City of South Haven in early April. He brings seven years of open water lifeguarding experience to the Chief Lifeguard role.

Newly appointed Chief Lifeguard David Figueredo has seven years of open-water lifeguarding experience on Lake Michigan in Evanston, IL.

That experience includes working as a Beach Lifeguard Manager, and from 2017 until 2019, he was a Lakefront Supervisor, overseeing five municipal beaches and 90 seasonal lifeguards.

He also has experience developing training materials, policies, and procedures.

"This is a community of genuine caring people who look out for one another, and I felt that same support as a newcomer," said Figueredo during his introduction Monday night.

"I also deeply respect the passion this community has for water safety. That commitment was a major factor in what drew me to this role, and I'm incredibly grateful for the opportunity to serve in this capacity."



WATCH: City of South Haven introduces new Chief Lifeguard

City of South Haven introduces new Chief Lifeguard

The Chief Lifeguard will report to South Haven Chief of Police Adam DeBoer.

DeBoer says that at the earliest, they could have lifeguards on the beach the Saturday before Memorial Day. The ultimate goal is to have guards on the beach for Memorial Day.

If you're interested in becoming a lifeguard for the city of South Haven, you can find a job posting here.

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