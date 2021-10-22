New report highlights most googled phobia in every state

October is the time for spooky fun, but what about fears for the rest of the year?

Yourlocalsecurity.com put out an article for every state's most googled phobia, and you won't believe what Michigan's is.

The most googled phobia in the Great Lake state is fear of water.

But we're not alone, the same goes for Indiana, Kentucky and Louisiana.

The website states that it's for states that are bordered with water, and that hurricane season probably doesn't help the fears in certain states.

Ohio is fear of failure and Illinois is fear of blood.