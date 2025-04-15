GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — FOX 17 took a tour of the construction site at Gerald R. Ford International Airport that will soon be home to the consolidated rental car facility, also known as CONRAC.

The CONRAC will bring all rental car operations under one roof.

“You and I as residents, we rarely rent a car from the airport. But our peak time in the summer, we invite folks into west Michigan. We invite visitors into west Michigan. They arrive at the airport, and they’ll rent a car for a week or so, and travel up and down Lake Michigan. That’s the growth that happens with increasing and supporting car rental,” Casey Ries, Chief Asset Development Officer, Airport Authority, said.

It costs $156 million to build. With the CONRAC being built, 1,000 more parking spaces previously taken up by rental cars will be available for airport goers to use.

New rental car facility at airport supporting area jobs

135 people work on site daily. That number is soon expected to increase to 150.

“There’s a cascading effect economic impact for these companies, suppliers, vendors, throughout West Michigan and Michigan in general,” Dave Snyder from Turner Construction Company said.

The facility is expected to open in spring 2026.

