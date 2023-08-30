New program helping Muskegon County families in need pay for daycare

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — A new program in Muskegon County is hoping to ease the burden of childcare costs for families. We connected with a couple of moms to talk about the struggle, and the effort that’s taking place.

Lonijoy Gardiner is the mother of two girls: eleven-year-old Fia and two-year-old Annalise. However, being a parent isn’t her only job. She also works in healthcare Monday-Friday from 6:30 a.m.-3:00 p.m.

She balances both as best as she can, and has even considered daycare options to help.

“I looked into daycare for Annalise, because Fia is school-aged, and it was like $250-$300 a week, and I was like, 'No, there's just no way we can do that because that'd be my whole check for two weeks,'” said Gardiner.

It's a situation many families are familiar with, wanting to work to provide for their household, but needing a safe place for their kids while they do that.

Thankfully, Lonijoy’s family was able to help out instead, so that she and her fiance could continue working. However, that’s not always the case for everyone.

Melissa Shulmier faced a similar dilemma with her three-year-old son. She tried enrolling him in daycare, but that didn’t last.

“My whole check was going towards gas and daycare, and it wasn't enough to provide everything that we needed,” said Shulmier.

She describes it as an unfair juggling act, and has resorted to friends and family to help watch her son while she works part time. However, she says it’s not the same as the benefits of daycare.

“The socialization that the kids get there, they pick up on things very quickly… and they have a routine of schedule," said Shulmier.

According to the Economic Policy Institute in 2022, the average annual cost for infant care in Michigan is more than $10,000, with toddlers coming in at around $8,800 a year.

Kristen Turgeon with Mission for Area People saw the struggles of affording daycare heighten during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We were getting a lot of calls, people were losing their jobs, having to start new jobs, and the biggest barrier was that when you haven't been working, you can't afford to start working because you have to pay for daycare,” said Turgeon.

It's what inspired the organization to create a daycare financial assistance program. The program opened to the public in June, thanks to a grant from the Community Foundation. It will help families who are either obtaining a new job or having financial hardships, with up to 30 days of daycare assistance. Their hope is to help families get back on their feet or re-enter the workforce, by covering the costs until they are able to do so.

Families must have a licensed daycare provider and show proof of a past due bill, or a letter stating that they have new employment. It’s not a long-term solution to the daycare crisis, but Turgeon says, it’s a start for those who need it.

“We're hoping to help give at least a little bit of a boost so they can get their foot in the door and have a chance,” said Turgeon.

If you’re a Muskegon County Resident in need of daycare financial assistance, there are still plenty of spots available. You can apply here or call Mission for Area People at (231) 733-9672. More information on Mission for Area People can be found on the organization's website.

